Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Activision Blizzard is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Activision’s top line is expected to benefit from an expanding user base of Call of Duty (COD), Hearthstone, World of Warcraft and King’s franchises. This is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and top-line growth in the near term. Additionally, the success of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, which has become the fastest-selling PC game, is a key catalyst. Further, growing popularity of Call of Duty Mobile and e-sports initiatives is expected to drive the top line in the near term. Moreover, upcoming launch of Diablo II: Resurrected is expected to boost top-line growth. However, Activision shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind.”

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,981,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

