Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Great-West Lifeco (GWO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE: GWO) recently:

5/7/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.50 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

5/6/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

4/29/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00.

4/20/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$36.50 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:GWO traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.37. 65,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.80.

Get Great-West Lifeco Inc alerts:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Insiders acquired a total of 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 over the last quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.