Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KLA (KLAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently:

5/6/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $339.00 to $369.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $325.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $349.00 to $364.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $339.00 to $369.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $325.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $349.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $341.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Moreover, growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market are driving demand for the company’s wafer products. Also the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Furthermore, high exposure to 5G infrastructure and the smartphone market is another positive. Markedly, transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography are expected to drive growth in the near future. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Further, sluggishness across PCB, Display and component inspection remains an overhang for the company.”

4/19/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $380.00.

4/16/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

KLAC stock opened at $299.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a one year low of $158.89 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.90 and a 200-day moving average of $286.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KLA by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after acquiring an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after acquiring an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

