ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $194.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,692. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.07. ResMed has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,497,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ResMed by 49.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ResMed by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in ResMed by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

