Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. 781,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,493. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

