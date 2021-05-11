Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Issues Earnings Results

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%.

Shares of RVNC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 610,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,237. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

RVNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.