Reviewing Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Gene Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma 27.60% -41.86% -29.50% Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sutro Biopharma and Gene Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 5 0 2.83 Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Gene Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 21.96 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -8.38 Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gene Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma.

Risk & Volatility

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc., focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also holds royalties on the commercialization of Excellagen technology platform for advanced wound care in Eurasian countries. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

