Reviewing Yelp (NYSE:YELP) & Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yelp and Scout24’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.01 billion 2.92 $40.88 million $0.52 76.04 Scout24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Scout24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Yelp and Scout24, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 12 5 0 2.16 Scout24 0 2 0 0 2.00

Yelp currently has a consensus target price of $34.28, suggesting a potential downside of 13.31%. Given Yelp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Scout24.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and Scout24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp -1.29% -1.64% -1.15% Scout24 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yelp beats Scout24 on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. Yelp Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

