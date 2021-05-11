Revlon (NYSE:REV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Revlon (NYSE:REV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million.

REV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. 28,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,083. Revlon has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

