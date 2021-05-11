Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Hits $0.0720 on Major Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $86.42 million and $5.51 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

