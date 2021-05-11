Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 135,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,203 shares.The stock last traded at $51.20 and had previously closed at $58.15.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

