Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

REYN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.