Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,422 shares in the company, valued at $160,879.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 51,370 shares of company stock worth $414,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

