Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $224.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.63.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on REI. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.