RingCentral, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RingCentral in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.43.

RNG opened at $260.39 on Monday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.21.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 20,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in RingCentral by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

