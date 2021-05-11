Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 834,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,814. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

