Robert L. Katz Sells 7,117 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JBL opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $53,385,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after purchasing an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,327,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

