Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.90.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $76,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.