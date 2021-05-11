Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.71.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $64.00 on Monday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Analyst Recommendations for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit