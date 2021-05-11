Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.71.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $64.00 on Monday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

