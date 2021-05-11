Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

RKT stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

