Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCI.B shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$61.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.40. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$65.72.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

