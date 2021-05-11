Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Lee Hsien Yang Acquires 930 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 930 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £976.50 ($1,275.80).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Lee Hsien Yang acquired 863 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £983.82 ($1,285.37).

On Monday, March 8th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 881 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £977.91 ($1,277.65).

RR stock opened at GBX 106.74 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.93 billion and a PE ratio of -2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.26. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 318.27 ($4.16).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

