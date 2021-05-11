Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $444.40 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.76 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.