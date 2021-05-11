Roper Technologies (ROP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP):

5/4/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $486.00 to $499.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $445.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $486.00 to $499.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $440.00 to $490.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $460.00 to $505.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $440.00 to $445.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $460.00 to $505.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $440.00 to $445.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $410.00.

3/23/2021 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $410.00.

3/17/2021 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $444.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.76 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

