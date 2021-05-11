Rosenblatt Securities Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $260.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.92.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.10. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $183.67 and a one year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,429 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

