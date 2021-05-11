Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,446 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.6% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. 128,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

