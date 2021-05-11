Royal Bank of Canada Boosts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $58.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.21.

American International Group stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in American International Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in American International Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 374,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

