Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$51.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

TSE STN opened at C$54.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.68. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$59.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$876.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,410,608. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 8,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.82, for a total value of C$424,219.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

