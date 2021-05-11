Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities restated a sector perform rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.07.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after buying an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.