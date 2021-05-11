Royal Bank of Canada Increases West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$151.50

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$151.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

WFG stock opened at C$105.04 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$110.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The firm has a market cap of C$12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.69.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 10.1800006 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

