Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$21.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAS. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Cascades to C$20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.71.

CAS stock opened at C$13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.99. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.40.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.11%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Analyst Recommendations for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

