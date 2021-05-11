Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price to $20.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CADNF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upgraded Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. Cascades has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

