RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 1131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 8.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in RPT Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

