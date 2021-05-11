Rupiah Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.83 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00085761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00107843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.08 or 0.00805934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

