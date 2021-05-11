Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.78 million, a PE ratio of -72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.