RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 40.89%.

Shares of RYB Education stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.07. RYB Education has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

