salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

CRM opened at $208.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.17. The firm has a market cap of $192.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,206. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

