Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of SBH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. 21,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,055,000 after acquiring an additional 719,015 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

