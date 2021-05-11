Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,341.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,246.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,956.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

