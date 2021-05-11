Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,455 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $329,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 79,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.