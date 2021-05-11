Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $277.08 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $155.19 and a twelve month high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.99.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

