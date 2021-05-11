Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

SANM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 204,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,337. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

