Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.
SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.
SANM traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 204,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,337. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.