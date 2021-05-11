SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Announces Annual Dividend of $2.19

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 2.189 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70.

SAP has raised its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SAP has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SAP to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

SAP opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SAP has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

