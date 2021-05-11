ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

ScanSource stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,344. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $754.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

