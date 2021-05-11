Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €114.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €114.00 ($134.12) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SU. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.17 ($163.73).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA:SU traded down €1.44 ($1.69) on Tuesday, hitting €130.92 ($154.02). The stock had a trading volume of 897,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €132.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €123.42. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.