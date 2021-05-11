Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.32 million.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,154. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.41. Schrödinger has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $296,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $1,136,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,245.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,554,688 shares of company stock worth $137,169,918.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

