Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

