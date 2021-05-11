Scotiabank Raises Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target to $106.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Nuvei from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

OTCMKTS:NUVCF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.61. 1,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.19.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

