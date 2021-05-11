Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

SIC opened at $10.64 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $271.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 963,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 420,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 56,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

