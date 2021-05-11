SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

SLQT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 841,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,230 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $575,969.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,429,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,785,129.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,007,149 shares of company stock valued at $28,116,033 in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

